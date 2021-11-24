Dr. Albert Min, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Min is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Albert Min, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Albert Min, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University of Rochester School of Medicine and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Beth Israel.
Dr. Min works at
Locations
Mount Sinai Liver Medicine10 Union Sq E Ste 2HJ, New York, NY 10003 Directions (212) 844-8106
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Sinai Beth Israel
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Min, did my colonoscopy, at BIMC for a few years, removing polyps. I found him OK!
About Dr. Albert Min, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 37 years of experience
- English, Korean
Education & Certifications
- Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University
- SUNY at Stony Brook
- University of Rochester School of Medicine
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Min has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Min accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Min has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Min speaks Korean.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Min. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Min.
