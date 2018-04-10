Dr. Albert Mason, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mason is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Albert Mason, MD
Overview
Dr. Albert Mason, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Henderson, NV. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Yeshiva U, College of Medicine and is affiliated with Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, Rose de Lima Campus - Henderson, NV and Dignity Health St. Rose Dominican - Siena Campus.
They frequently treat conditions like Esophagitis, Liver Damage from Alcohol and Reflux Esophagitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 100 N Green Valley Pkwy # 12, Henderson, NV 89074 Directions (702) 616-4954
Hospital Affiliations
- Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, Rose de Lima Campus - Henderson, NV
- Dignity Health St. Rose Dominican - Siena Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
Great Dr, would recommend to anyone,
About Dr. Albert Mason, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 44 years of experience
- English
- 1356442271
Education & Certifications
- Presby-U Penn
- Saint Vincent's Hospital
- Yeshiva U, College of Medicine
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mason has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mason has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mason has seen patients for Esophagitis, Liver Damage from Alcohol and Reflux Esophagitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mason on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
43 patients have reviewed Dr. Mason. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mason.
