Dr. Albert Martins, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Martins is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Albert Martins, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Albert Martins, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Germantown, MD. They specialize in Neurology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences.
Dr. Martins works at
Locations
-
1
Cardiovascular Specialists of Germantown LLC12800 Middlebrook Rd Ste 114, Germantown, MD 20874 Directions (240) 702-0182
- 2 10301 Georgia Ave Ste 206W, Silver Spring, MD 20902 Directions (301) 363-4370
-
3
Holy Cross Germantown Hospital19801 Observation Dr, Germantown, MD 20876 Directions (301) 363-4370
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Martins?
Dr. Martins is a very knowledgeable and compassionate doctor. He has a great personality and is a rare gem. He treated my husband after a stroke and we were so impressed with him. I have and will continue to recommend him to family and friends. Good doctors are unfortunately hard to find. Great office staff as well!
About Dr. Albert Martins, MD
- Neurology
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1346203106
Education & Certifications
- Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences
- Neurology and Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Martins has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Martins accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Martins has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Martins works at
Dr. Martins has seen patients for Migraine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Martins on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Martins. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Martins.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Martins, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Martins appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.