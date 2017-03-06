Overview

Dr. Albert Martins, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Germantown, MD. They specialize in Neurology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences.



Dr. Martins works at Germantown Primary HealthCare in Germantown, MD with other offices in Silver Spring, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Migraine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.