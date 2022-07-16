Dr. Albert Marr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Marr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Albert Marr, MD
Dr. Albert Marr, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Wilmington, NC. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Bowman Gray School of Medicine and is affiliated with Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center.
EmergeOrtho - Wilmington/Ashton2716 Ashton Dr, Wilmington, NC 28412 Directions (877) 826-0590Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
EmergeOrtho - Leland/Brunswick Forest1168 E Cutlar Crossing, Leland, NC 28451 Directions (910) 332-3800Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Carolinas Healthcare Associates Dba Robert1333 S Dickinson Dr, Leland, NC 28451 Directions (910) 332-3800
Hospital Affiliations
- Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center
Dr. Marr told me exactly what to expect, and he was clear about the procedure, recovery, and timelines for recovery. He heard any concerns, and answered all my questions. Follow ups have been timely and helpful. I would recommend his practice for any one seeking resolution of problems with their foot.
About Dr. Albert Marr, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 30 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1063413243
- The Found for Orthopedic & Athletic Rsch
- Wake Forest University Baptist Med Center
- Wake Forest University Baptist Medical Center
- Bowman Gray School of Medicine
- University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill
- Orthopedic Surgery
