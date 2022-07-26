Dr. Albert Marland, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Marland is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Albert Marland, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Albert Marland, MD is a Concierge Medicine Specialist in Los Gatos, CA. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital.
Dr. Marland works at
Locations
MDVIP - Los Gatos, California15215 National Ave Ste 200, Los Gatos, CA 95032 Directions (408) 707-1091
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
He is most definitely interested in his patients, enjoys his work, extremely polite and just a genuine human being. He’s overwhelmingly knowledgeable and honest.
About Dr. Albert Marland, MD
- Concierge Medicine
- English
- Male
- 1336184589
Education & Certifications
- University of California Medical Center
- VA Long Beach Health Systems
- GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY
- Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
Hospital Affiliations
- Good Samaritan Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Marland has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Marland accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Marland using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Marland has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Marland works at
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Marland. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Marland.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Marland, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Marland appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.