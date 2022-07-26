See All Other Doctors in Los Gatos, CA
Dr. Albert Marland, MD

Concierge Medicine
4 (13)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Dr. Albert Marland, MD is a Concierge Medicine Specialist in Los Gatos, CA. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital.

Dr. Marland works at Los Robles Professional Group in Los Gatos, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    MDVIP - Los Gatos, California
    15215 National Ave Ste 200, Los Gatos, CA 95032 (408) 707-1091

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Bird Flu
Swine Flu
Wheezing
Bird Flu
Swine Flu
Wheezing

Bird Flu
  • View other providers who treat Bird Flu
Swine Flu
Wheezing
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
Abdominal Pain
Acute Bronchitis
Acute Lower Respiratory Infection
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Anal or Rectal Pain
Arterial Blood Gas Test (ABG)
Asbestosis
Asthma
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Barrett's Esophagus
Brain Injury
Breast Cancer
Bronchiectasis
Bronchiolitis
Bronchitis
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Cholecystitis and Gallstones
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension)
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax)
Colorectal Cancer
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Cough
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia
Emphysema
Empyema
  • View other providers who treat Empyema
Gallstones
Hemorrhoids
Hiatal Hernia
Hypersensitivity Pneumonitis
Incisional Hernia
Inflammatory Bowel Disease
Influenza (Flu)
Inguinal Hernia
Interstitial Lung Disease
Lipomas
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Low Blood Oxygen Level
Lung Cancer
Lung Nodule
Mycobacterial Lung Infection
Partial Lung Collapse
Pleural Effusion
Pneumoconiosis and Pneumonopathy
Pneumonia
Pneumonitis (Due to Solids or Liquids)
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension
Pulmonary Edema
Pulmonary Embolism
Pulmonary Hypertension
Pulmonary Rehabilitation Services
Respiratory Failure
Respiratory Syncytial Virus
Rib Fracture
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm
Sarcoidosis
Shortness of Breath
Sleep Apnea
Smoking Cessation Counseling
Systemic Sclerosis
Thoracentesis
Ulcerative Colitis
Umbilical Hernia
Ventral Hernia
Viral Infection
Wegener's Granulomatosis
    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Jul 26, 2022
    He is most definitely interested in his patients, enjoys his work, extremely polite and just a genuine human being. He's overwhelmingly knowledgeable and honest.
    Paul — Jul 26, 2022
    About Dr. Albert Marland, MD

    • Concierge Medicine
    • English
    • Male
    • 1336184589
    Education & Certifications

    • University of California Medical Center
    • VA Long Beach Health Systems
    • GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY
    • Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Good Samaritan Hospital

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Albert Marland, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Marland is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Marland has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Marland has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Marland works at Los Robles Professional Group in Los Gatos, CA. View the full address on Dr. Marland’s profile.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Marland. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Marland.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Marland, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Marland appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.