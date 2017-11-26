Overview

Dr. Albert Marano, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Waterbury, CT. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CONNECTICUT and is affiliated with Saint Mary's Hospital.



Dr. Marano works at Quest Diagnostics LLC in Waterbury, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Hemorrhoids, Diverticulitis, Intestinal, Diverticulosis and Intestinal along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.