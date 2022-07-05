See All Neurologists in North Providence, RI
Dr. Albert Marano, MD

Neurology
3.5 (73)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Albert Marano, MD is a Neurology Specialist in North Providence, RI. They graduated from AMERICAN UNIVERSITY OF THE CARIBBEAN / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Our Lady Of Fatima Hospital and The Miriam Hospital.

Dr. Marano works at Southern New England Rhbltn Ctr in North Providence, RI with other offices in Johnston, RI. They frequently treat conditions like All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Essential Tremor and Migraine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    St. Joseph Health Center
    200 High Service Ave, North Providence, RI 02904 (401) 456-3000
    Albert J. Marano, MD
    1524 Atwood Ave Ste 244, Johnston, RI 02919 (401) 272-7660
    Brain & Spine Neurosurgical Institute LLC
    1526 Atwood Ave Ste 200, Johnston, RI 02919 (401) 272-7660
    Faculty Physicians and Surgeons of Llusm
    1239 Hartford Ave Ste 1, Johnston, RI 02919 (401) 272-7660

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Our Lady Of Fatima Hospital
  • The Miriam Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Essential Tremor
Migraine
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Essential Tremor
Migraine
Headache
Myoclonus
Epilepsy
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation
Alzheimer's Disease
Brainstem Auditory Evoked Response Test
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis
Cerebral Palsy
Cerebrovascular Disease
Compound Muscle Action Potential (CMAP) Scan
Deep Brain Stimulation Evaluation
Dementia
Dementia Evaluation
Dementia or Depression Screening
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Dystonia
EEG (Electroencephalogram)
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Evaluation for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery
Evoked Potential Test
Functional Movement Screening
Grip and-or Muscle Group Pull Test
Head CT Scan
Home Sleep Study
ImPACT Testing
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy
Low Back Pain
Memory Evaluation
Multiple Sclerosis (MS)
Myelopathy
Nerve Conduction Studies
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve)
Parkinson's Disease
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing
Pituitary Tumor
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST)
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Restless Leg Syndrome
Seizure Disorders
Sleep Apnea
Stroke
Sudoscan
Syncope
TCD Bubble Test
Trigeminal Neuralgia
Vertigo
Wada Test
Aneurysm
Ataxia
Autonomic Disorders
Bell's Palsy
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma)
Brain Aneurysm
Chorea (Excluding Huntington's Chorea)
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuritis
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy
Chronic Pain
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS)
Concussion
Cranial Trauma
Difficulty With Walking
Diplopia
EMG (Electromyography)
Gait Abnormality
Herniated Disc
Hydrocephalus
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension
Insomnia
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Loss of Taste
Lyme Disease
Meningiomas
Menstrual Migraine
Muscular Dystrophy (MD)
Myasthenia Gravis
Narcolepsy and Cataplexy
Nerve Block, Somatic
Nerve Sheath Tumors
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus
Optic Neuritis
Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Pineal Region Tumors
Polyneuropathy
Post-Concussion Syndrome
Postherpetic Neuralgia
Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP)
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy
Spina Bifida
Spinal Stenosis
Stiff-Man Syndrome
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage
Temporal Arteritis
Tension Headache
Tic Disorders
Tourette's Syndrome
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
Traumatic Brain Injury
Tremor
Tuberous Sclerosis
Vasculitis
Visual Field Defects
Vitamin B Deficiency
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • EmblemHealth
    • Fallon Community Health Plan
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • Neighborhood Health Plan
    • Providence Health Plans
    • Tricare
    • Tufts Health Plan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wells Fargo Insurance
    • Worker's Compensation

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.6
    Jul 05, 2022
    I have seen Dr Marano for several health issues. Testing for Carpal Tunnel is very uncomfortable procedure. Dr Marano's good humor, & kindness helped make it less unpleasant. I've seen him for a few other issues since. The last time I saw him I felt comfortable enough to discuss a very personal, & rather embarrassing medical matter with him. Surprisingly, he immediately knew what it was & how to treat it. When I got home, I went online to look it up. I discovered that there are only few thousand people in the world with this disorder. I was even more impressed with his ability to diagnose the problem. I would recommend anyone to see Dr. Marano. He's kind, has a wonderful sense of humor, will put you at ease & is obviously brilliant!
    Jemsw — Jul 05, 2022
    About Dr. Albert Marano, MD

    Neurology
    English
    1336290311
    Education & Certifications

    Fletcher Allen Health Care
    AMERICAN UNIVERSITY OF THE CARIBBEAN / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
