Overview

Dr. Albert Manlapit, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Saginaw, MI. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SANTO TOMAS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY and is affiliated with Ascension St. Mary's Hospital, Covenant Medical Center Harrison, Mclaren Bay Region, Mclaren Caro Region, MyMichigan Medical Center Alpena, MyMichigan Medical Center Gladwin and Mymichigan Medical Center West Branch.



Dr. Manlapit works at Albert Anthony Sm. Manlapit M.d. Pllc in Saginaw, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoporosis, Arthritis and Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.