Overview

Dr. Albert Mak, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Radiation Oncology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Radiation Oncology. They graduated from Rosalind Franklin University Of Medicine Science/The Chicago Medical School and is affiliated with Adventist Health Glendale, Adventist Health White Memorial and Garfield Medical Center.



Dr. Mak works at White Memorial Medical Center in Los Angeles, CA with other offices in Glendale, CA, Alhambra, CA and Pasadena, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.