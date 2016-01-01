Dr. Albert Mak, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mak is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Albert Mak, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Albert Mak, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Radiation Oncology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Radiation Oncology. They graduated from Rosalind Franklin University Of Medicine Science/The Chicago Medical School and is affiliated with Adventist Health Glendale, Adventist Health White Memorial and Garfield Medical Center.
Dr. Mak works at
Locations
-
1
Adventist Health White Memorial1720 E Cesar E Chavez Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90033 Directions (323) 260-5825
-
2
Sara H Kim MD A Medical Corporation381 Merrill Ave Ste A, Glendale, CA 91206 Directions (818) 409-8198
-
3
Pacific Medical Imaging & Oncology Center I707 S Garfield Ave Ste B002, Alhambra, CA 91801 Directions (626) 227-2777
- 4 630 S Raymond Ave Unit 104, Pasadena, CA 91105 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventist Health Glendale
- Adventist Health White Memorial
- Garfield Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- LACare
- Molina Healthcare
- National Elevator
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Mak?
About Dr. Albert Mak, MD
- Radiation Oncology
- 34 years of experience
- English, Armenian, Cantonese, Cantonese, Chinese and Mandarin
- 1902910904
Education & Certifications
- Md Anderson Canc Center
- St Mary's Hospital
- Rosalind Franklin University Of Medicine Science/The Chicago Medical School
- University of California At Berkeley
- Radiation Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mak accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mak has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mak works at
Dr. Mak speaks Armenian, Cantonese, Cantonese, Chinese and Mandarin.
Dr. Mak has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mak.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mak, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mak appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.