Dr. Albert Magnin, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Hopewell, VA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from CENTRAL UNIVERSITY OF ESTE (UCE) / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with TriCities Hospital and Chippenham Hospital.



Dr. Magnin works at Appomattox River Primary Care - Hopewell in Hopewell, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.