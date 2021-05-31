Overview

Dr. Albert Ma, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Bakersfield, CA. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE.



Dr. Ma works at Psychiatric Wellness Center in Bakersfield, CA with other offices in Visalia, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.