Dr. Albert Ma, MD
Dr. Albert Ma, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Bakersfield, CA. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE.
-
1
Kern Psychiatric Health and Wellness Center Inc.8329 Brimhall Rd Ste 804, Bakersfield, CA 93312 Directions (661) 323-6410
-
2
Heart Vascular and Leg Center1500 Haggin Oaks Blvd Ste 202, Bakersfield, CA 93311 Directions (661) 735-3887
-
3
Kaweah Health Mental Health1100 S Akers St, Visalia, CA 93277 Directions (559) 624-3300
-
4
Precision Psychiatric Services Inc.4045 Stockdale Hwy, Bakersfield, CA 93309 Directions (661) 735-8860
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
Wonderful psychiatrist. He is one of the few doctors that is proactive and listens to his patients needs instead of just throwing a random drug at them. If you’ve researched your condition and run the gamut of different medication cocktails he is wonderful for working with you on what medications you would like to try. He doesn’t ridicule you for wanting a say in your own medical care. He’s friendly and direct in his approach to care.
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1275596496
- UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
