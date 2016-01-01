Dr. Albert Lockhart, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lockhart is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Albert Lockhart, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Albert Lockhart, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Charleston, SC. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Southwestern Medical School and is affiliated with MUSC Health University Medical Center, Barnes Jewish Hospital and Barnes-jewish West County Hospital.
Dr. Lockhart works at
Locations
-
1
MUSC Hollings Cancer Center86 Jonathan Lucas St Fl 3, Charleston, SC 29425 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lockhart?
About Dr. Albert Lockhart, MD
- Medical Oncology
- 30 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1437233533
Education & Certifications
- Duke University Hospital
- Barnes Hosp At Wash U
- Barnes Hosp At Wash U
- University of Texas Southwestern Medical School
Hospital Affiliations
- MUSC Health University Medical Center
- Barnes Jewish Hospital
- Barnes-jewish West County Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lockhart has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lockhart accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Lockhart using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Lockhart has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lockhart works at
Dr. Lockhart has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lockhart.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lockhart, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lockhart appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.