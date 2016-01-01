See All Ophthalmologists in Houston, TX
Ophthalmology
Dr. Albert Lin, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT LOS ANGELES / CENTER FOR HEALTH SCIENCES.

Dr. Lin works at Ut Physicians Otorhinolaryngology - Bellaire in Houston, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Ut Physicians Otorhinolaryngology - Bellaire
    9999 Bellaire Blvd Ste 760, Houston, TX 77036 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (832) 767-5877
    Ophthalmology Consultants of Houston PA
    6671 Southwest Fwy Ste 110, Houston, TX 77074 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (832) 767-5877

Experience & Treatment Frequency

B-Scan Ultrasound
Farnsworth Lantern Test
Vision Screening
Treatment frequency



B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Cataract
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Corneal Erosion Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Drusen
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Glaucoma Surgery Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Paralytic Strabismus Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Stye
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Cataract Removal Surgery Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Diabetic Cataracts Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Esotropia Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Eye Test
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Floaters
Goniotomy Chevron Icon
Hypotony of Eye Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Keratoconus Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Lazy Eye
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Orbital Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Humana Health Plan of Texas
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Likelihood of recommending Dr. Lin to family and friends

    Dr. Lin's Office & Staff

    Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    Staff friendliness and courteousness
    Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Lin

    Level of trust in provider's decisions
    How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    How well provider listens and answers questions
    Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    Your gender:
    Your age group:
    Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Albert Lin, MD.

    About Dr. Albert Lin, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 21 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Chinese
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1891734117
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT LOS ANGELES / CENTER FOR HEALTH SCIENCES
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Albert Lin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Lin has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Lin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Lin works at Ut Physicians Otorhinolaryngology - Bellaire in Houston, TX. View the full address on Dr. Lin’s profile.

    Dr. Lin has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lin.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

