Dr. Li has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Albert Li, MD
Overview
Dr. Albert Li, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Baltimore, MD. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Long Island Jewish Medical Center and North Shore University Hospital.
Dr. Li works at
Locations
Family Medicine Specialists419 W Redwood St Ste 500, Baltimore, MD 21201 Directions (667) 214-1111
University Eye Services - McMillan Building517 S Euclid Ave, Saint Louis, MO 63110 Directions (314) 362-3431
Hospital Affiliations
- Long Island Jewish Medical Center
- North Shore University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Very Friendly, Explained everything . Was about to move through the steps of the visit quickly
About Dr. Albert Li, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 10 years of experience
- English
- 1194068445
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK UNIVERSITY
- Ophthalmology
Dr. Li accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Li has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Li works at
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Li. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0.
