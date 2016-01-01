Dr. Leung has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Albert Leung, MD
Overview
Dr. Albert Leung, MD is an Urology Specialist in Flushing, NY. They specialize in Urology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / CHICAGO MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian Queens.
Dr. Leung works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Pinnacle Urology PC13338 41st Rd Ste 2D, Flushing, NY 11355 Directions (718) 886-5758
-
2
New York Presbyterian Queens Hospital5645 Main St, Flushing, NY 11355 Directions (718) 670-2000MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian Queens
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Leung?
About Dr. Albert Leung, MD
- Urology
- 24 years of experience
- English, Chinese
- 1487626578
Education & Certifications
- FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / CHICAGO MEDICAL SCHOOL
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Leung accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Leung has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Leung works at
Dr. Leung has seen patients for Polyuria, Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) and Enlarged Prostate (BPH), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Leung on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Leung speaks Chinese.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Leung. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Leung.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Leung, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Leung appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.