Dr. Albert Leung, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Honolulu, HI. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF HAWAII AT MANOA and is affiliated with Kuakini Medical Center and The Queens Medical Center.



Dr. Leung works at Dr Lueng MD in Honolulu, HI. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.