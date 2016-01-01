Overview

Dr. Albert Lester, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Montgomery, AL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 50 years of experience. They graduated from WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Jackson Hospital and Clinic.



Dr. Lester works at Albert E Lester MD PA in Montgomery, AL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.