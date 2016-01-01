Dr. Albert Lester, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lester is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Albert Lester, MD
Overview
Dr. Albert Lester, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Montgomery, AL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 50 years of experience. They graduated from WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Jackson Hospital and Clinic.
Locations
Albert E. Lester M.d. P.A.3091 Gaston Ave Ste B, Montgomery, AL 36105 Directions (334) 262-0331
Hospital Affiliations
- Jackson Hospital and Clinic
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Albert Lester, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 50 years of experience
- English
- 1740376128
Education & Certifications
- WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lester has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lester accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lester has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Lester. The overall rating for this provider is 1.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lester.
