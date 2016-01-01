See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Montgomery, AL
Internal Medicine
Dr. Albert Lester, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Montgomery, AL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 50 years of experience. They graduated from WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Jackson Hospital and Clinic.

Dr. Lester works at Albert E Lester MD PA in Montgomery, AL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    Albert E. Lester M.d. P.A.
    3091 Gaston Ave Ste B, Montgomery, AL 36105 (334) 262-0331

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Jackson Hospital and Clinic

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Back Pain
Low Back Pain
Limb Pain
Abdominal Pain
Acute Bronchitis
Acute Sinusitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Advance Directive End of Life Planning
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Anemia
Arthritis
Asthma
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
Breast Pain
Bronchitis
Chest Pain
Chronic Pain
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Cough
Diabetes Type 2
Difficulty With Walking
Dyslipidemia
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Fibromyalgia
Gait Abnormality
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Headache
Heart Disease
Hernia
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypothyroidism
Joint Pain
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Lipid Disorders
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Migraine
Muscle Weakness
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Osteopenia
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Pericardial Disease
Shortness of Breath
Sinusitis
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Symptomatic Menopause
Wellness Examination
Wheezing
    Anthem
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield

    Ratings & Reviews
    1.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Albert Lester, MD

    Specialties
    Internal Medicine
    Years of Experience
    50 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    English
    NPI Number
    1740376128
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Albert Lester, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lester is offering online scheduling or call the provider's office for more information.

    Dr. Lester has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Lester accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans.

    Dr. Lester has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

    Dr. Lester works at Albert E Lester MD PA in Montgomery, AL.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Lester. The overall rating for this provider is 1.8.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lester, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lester appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

