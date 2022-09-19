Dr. Albert Lee, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lee is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Albert Lee, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Albert Lee, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Tallahassee, FL. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from BOSTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Jackson Hospital, Madison County Memorial Hospital and Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare.
Dr. Lee works at
Locations
Tallahassee Neurological Clinic1401 Centerville Rd Ste 300, Tallahassee, FL 32308 Directions (850) 877-5115
Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare1300 Miccosukee Rd, Tallahassee, FL 32308 Directions (850) 877-5115
Tmh Physician Partners Cancer & Hematology1775 One Healing Pl, Tallahassee, FL 32308 Directions (850) 431-4226
Hospital Affiliations
- Jackson Hospital
- Madison County Memorial Hospital
- Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
He is the absolute best! God fearing man is just the plus side!
About Dr. Albert Lee, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1972570885
Education & Certifications
- BOSTON UNIVERSITY
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lee has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lee accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lee works at
Dr. Lee has seen patients for Neuroplasty, Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy) and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lee on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Lee. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lee.
