Dr. Albert Lee, MD
Overview
Dr. Albert Lee, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Indianapolis, IN. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Saint George's University / School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent Hospital - Indianapolis.
Locations
Goodman Hall355 W 16th St Ste 5100, Indianapolis, IN 46202 Directions (317) 396-1300Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Goodman Campbell Brain and Spine (carmel)13345 Illinois St, Carmel, IN 46032 Directions (317) 396-1300
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension St. Vincent Hospital - Indianapolis
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Cigna
- Humana
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Albert Lee, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 17 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Oregan Health and Science University
- University of Texas Southwestern
- Case Western Reserve University
- Saint George's University / School Of Medicine
- Georgia Institute Of Technology
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lee has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lee accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Lee. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lee.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lee, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lee appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.