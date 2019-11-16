See All Rheumatologists in Norfolk, VA
Dr. Albert Lee III, MD

Rheumatology
3.7 (15)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Albert Lee III, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Norfolk, VA. 

Dr. Lee III works at Sentara Rheumatology Specialists in Norfolk, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Fibromyalgia and Osteopenia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Sentara Rheumatology Specialists
    844 Kempsville Rd Ste 103B, Norfolk, VA 23502 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (757) 261-0200
    835 Glenrock Rd, Norfolk, VA 23502 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (757) 903-9323
    Sentara Internal Medicine Physicians
    850 Kempsville Rd Ste 200A, Norfolk, VA 23502 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (757) 261-5910

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Sentara Albemarle Medical Center
  • Sentara Leigh Hospital
  • Sentara Norfolk General Hospital
  • Sentara Obici Hospital
  • Sentara Princess Anne Hospital
  • Sentara Virginia Beach General Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Nov 16, 2019
    I was in terrible pain for over a year- going to see my primary care doctor, infectious disease doctor and oncology doctor. No one knew what the problem was. Then sent to Dr Lee- he diagnosed me with RA. Getting treatment for RA got me out of my wheelchair and back to walking. My quality of life has improved greatly.
    Yvonne — Nov 16, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Albert Lee III, MD
    About Dr. Albert Lee III, MD

    Specialties
    • Rheumatology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Tagalog
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1437124559
    NPI Number
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Albert Lee III, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lee III is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Lee III has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Lee III has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Lee III works at Sentara Rheumatology Specialists in Norfolk, VA. View the full address on Dr. Lee III’s profile.

    Dr. Lee III has seen patients for Arthritis, Fibromyalgia and Osteopenia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lee III on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    15 patients have reviewed Dr. Lee III. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lee III.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lee III, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lee III appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.