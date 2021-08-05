Dr. Albert Kwon, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kwon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Albert Kwon, MD
Overview
Dr. Albert Kwon, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Paramus, NJ. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from Brown University Medical School and is affiliated with Valley Hospital.
Dr. Kwon works at
Locations
-
1
VMG Center for Digestive Health140 E Ridgewood Ave, Paramus, NJ 07652 Directions (201) 614-6130
Hospital Affiliations
- Valley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kwon?
Great , Dr Kwon removed my non cancerous polyps, several years ago. After that no more rectal bleeding.
About Dr. Albert Kwon, MD
- Colorectal Surgery
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1225298722
Education & Certifications
- Stony Brook University Hospital S U N Y Health Sciences Center
- Brown University Medical School
- Colon & Rectal Surgery and General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kwon has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kwon accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kwon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kwon works at
Dr. Kwon has seen patients for Anal or Rectal Pain, Hemorrhoids and Constipation, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kwon on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Kwon. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kwon.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kwon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kwon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.