Dr. Albert Kwon, MD

Colorectal Surgery
4 (17)
Accepting new patients
17 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Albert Kwon, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Paramus, NJ. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from Brown University Medical School and is affiliated with Valley Hospital.

Dr. Kwon works at VMG Center for Digestive Health in Paramus, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Anal or Rectal Pain, Hemorrhoids and Constipation along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    VMG Center for Digestive Health
    140 E Ridgewood Ave, Paramus, NJ 07652

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Valley Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Anal or Rectal Pain
Hemorrhoids
Constipation
Anal or Rectal Pain
Hemorrhoids
Constipation

Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Anal Fissure Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal Fistula Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Destruction of Anal Tumor Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Flexible Sigmoidoscopy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Rectovaginal Fistula Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
    Aetna

    • Aetna
    Anthem
    • Anthem
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    • Cigna
    Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 17 ratings
    Patient Ratings (17)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    About Dr. Albert Kwon, MD

    • Colorectal Surgery
    • 17 years of experience
    • English
    • 1225298722
    Education & Certifications

    • Stony Brook University Hospital S U N Y Health Sciences Center
    • Brown University Medical School
    • Colon & Rectal Surgery and General Surgery
