Dr. Albert Kline, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Corpus Christi, TX. They specialize in Podiatric Surgery, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF STRAIGHT CHIROPRACTIC.



Dr. Kline works at CECIL MARTINDALE BOURNE MD in Corpus Christi, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Ankle Sprains and Strains along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.