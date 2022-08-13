Dr. Albert Kim, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kim is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Albert Kim, DPM
Dr. Albert Kim, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Anaheim, CA. They specialize in Podiatry, has 14 years of experience. They graduated from Rosalind Franklin University of Medicine and Science / Chicago Medical School and is affiliated with San Antonio Regional Hospital.
Albert J. Kim, DPM - Foot Doctor - Podiatrist1761 W Romneya Dr Ste E, Anaheim, CA 92801 Directions (714) 888-5988
Albert J. Kim, DPM - Foot Doctor - Podiatrist8283 Grove Ave Ste 106, Rancho Cucamonga, CA 91730 Directions (909) 982-1888
- San Antonio Regional Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Medicare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Look no further. Dr. Kim is very intelligent, thorough, trustworthy, patient and an excellent surgeon. He definitely knows what he is doing and answers every question with a snap. Him and his whole staff are very friendly and welcoming. I had to have surgery to remove a neuroma and the experience was very very good. He makes you feel comfortable without worrying at all. He is always happy and relaxed. Incredibly chill and down to earth! The Best!!!
- Podiatry
- 14 years of experience
- English, Korean and Spanish
- Doctors Hospital of West Covina
- Rosalind Franklin University of Medicine and Science / Chicago Medical School
- University of Illinois Chicago
Dr. Kim has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kim accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kim has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kim speaks Korean and Spanish.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Kim. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kim.
