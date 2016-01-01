Dr. Albert Kattine, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kattine is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Albert Kattine, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Albert Kattine, MD is a dermatologist in Murfreesboro, TN. Dr. Kattine completed a residency at Dermatology and Dermatologic Surgery, Tulane University School Of Medicine. He currently practices at Murfreesboro Medical Clinic. He accepts multiple insurance plans, including Medicare.
Locations
-
1
Murfreesboro Medical Clinic1430 Medical Center Pkwy Ste 2B, Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Directions
-
2
Reeves Sain Drug Store At1004 N Highland Ave, Murfreesboro, TN 37130 Directions (615) 893-4480
-
3
MMC Dermatology1272 Garrison Dr, Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Directions (615) 867-8220
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cigna-HealthSpring
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicare
- Signature Health Alliance
- Tricare
- WellCare
About Dr. Albert Kattine, MD
- Dermatology
- 36 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1881682011
Education & Certifications
- Tulane University School of Medicine
- Dermatology and Dermatologic Surgery, Tulane University School Of Medicine
- Louisiana State University School of Medicine
Patient Satisfaction
How was your appointment with Dr. Kattine?
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kattine has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kattine accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kattine has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kattine has seen patients for Acne, Dermatitis and Actinic Keratosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kattine on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Kattine. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kattine.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kattine, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kattine appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.