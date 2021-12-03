Dr. Albert Karam, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Karam is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Albert Karam, MD
Overview
Dr. Albert Karam, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / ALEXANDRIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with Medical City Dallas.
Dr. Karam works at
Locations
-
1
Nale and Lin Mds12200 Park Central Dr Ste 405B, Dallas, TX 75251 Directions (972) 341-9696
Hospital Affiliations
- Medical City Dallas
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Karam?
My daughter are 20 and 17. Both have been under his care since birth. I trust him above anyone else
About Dr. Albert Karam, MD
- Pediatrics
- 42 years of experience
- English
- 1629174990
Education & Certifications
- LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / ALEXANDRIA CAMPUS
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Karam has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Karam accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Karam has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Karam works at
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Karam. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Karam.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Karam, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Karam appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.