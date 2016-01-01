See All Podiatrists in Lake Mary, FL
Dr. Albert Kaplan, DPM

Podiatry
5 (2)
Accepting new patients
25 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Albert Kaplan, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Lake Mary, FL. They specialize in Podiatry, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Barry University / School of Graduate Medical Science.

Dr. Kaplan works at Central Florida Inpatient Medcn in Lake Mary, FL with other offices in Altamonte Springs, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

    Administrative location only. NO PATIENT CARE
    917 Rinehart Rd Ste 1051, Lake Mary, FL 32746 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (407) 647-2346
    Family Podiatry Central Florida
    450 W Central Pkwy Ste 1000, Altamonte Springs, FL 32714 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Hammer Toe
Achilles Tendinitis
Ankle Fracture
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
Chronic Non-Healing Wounds Chevron Icon
Diabetic Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Diabetic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
Ingrown Toenail Chevron Icon
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Toe Injuries Chevron Icon
Toenail Fungal Infection Chevron Icon
Wound and-or Ulcer Foot Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • WellCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Albert Kaplan, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatry
    Years of Experience
    • 25 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1558371203
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Cedars Hosp
    Medical Education
    • Barry University / School of Graduate Medical Science
    Undergraduate School
    • Barry Univ
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Albert Kaplan, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kaplan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kaplan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kaplan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Kaplan. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kaplan.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kaplan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kaplan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

