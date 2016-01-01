Dr. Albert Kaplan, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kaplan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Albert Kaplan, DPM
Offers telehealth
Dr. Albert Kaplan, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Lake Mary, FL. They specialize in Podiatry, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Barry University / School of Graduate Medical Science.
Administrative location only. NO PATIENT CARE917 Rinehart Rd Ste 1051, Lake Mary, FL 32746 Directions (407) 647-2346
Family Podiatry Central Florida450 W Central Pkwy Ste 1000, Altamonte Springs, FL 32714 Directions
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- WellCare
- Podiatry
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1558371203
- Cedars Hosp
- Barry University / School of Graduate Medical Science
- Barry Univ
Dr. Kaplan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Kaplan. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kaplan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kaplan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kaplan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.