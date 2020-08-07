Dr. Albert Jun, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jun is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Albert Jun, MD
Overview
Dr. Albert Jun, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Baltimore, MD.
Locations
Wilmer Eye Institute, Johns Hopkins Hospital600 N Wolfe St, Baltimore, MD 21287 Directions (410) 955-5080
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Jun saved my vision with a DMEK. He's the best there is for cornea R&R.
About Dr. Albert Jun, MD
- Ophthalmology
- English
- 1780631994
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jun has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jun accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jun has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jun has seen patients for Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy, Cornea Transplant and Cornea Surgery, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jun on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Jun. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jun.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jun, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jun appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.