Dr. Albert Jen, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Flushing, NY. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO.
New York Otolaryngology PLLC380 Union St Ste 3D, Flushing, NY 11354 Directions (718) 670-0006
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
I came to see Dr. Jen for over 4 years, He’s such a great Dr. to caring for all his patients and taking care of all my medical need. Thank you Dr. Jen you’re the best Dr. any patient can ask for. Wayne in Flushing, NY - Nov 25, 2019 ??????????
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 24 years of experience
- English, Korean
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO
- Otolaryngology and Plastic Surgery & Facial Surgery
Dr. Jen has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jen works at
Dr. Jen has seen patients for Laryngitis, Allergic Rhinitis and Chronic Laryngitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Jen speaks Korean.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Jen. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jen.
