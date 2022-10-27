Overview

Dr. Albert Ing, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Kaneohe, HI. They specialize in Cardiology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from American University of the Caribbean and is affiliated with Adventist Health Castle.



Dr. Ing works at Adventist Health Castle in Kaneohe, HI. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction), Hypotension and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.