Dr. Albert Hwang, MD is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in Sacramento, CA. They specialize in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation. They graduated from NORTHWESTERN UNIVERSITY.
Dignity Health Mercy Medical Group3000 Q St, Sacramento, CA 95816 Directions (916) 733-5779Friday8:00am - 5:00pmSundayClosed
Dr. Hwang has been a blessing for my father to recover from bedridden stage to walking with walker. God bless this doctor and I strongly recommend this doctor.
- Rehabilitation Institute of Chicago
- Evanston Hospital
- NORTHWESTERN UNIVERSITY
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
Dr. Hwang has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hwang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hwang has seen patients for Gait Abnormality and Ataxia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hwang on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Hwang. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hwang.
