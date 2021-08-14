Dr. Albert Hasson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hasson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Albert Hasson, MD
Dr. Albert Hasson, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Hoffman Estates, IL. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / SCHOOL OF PUBLIC HEALTH.
Dr. Hasson works at
AMITA Health Medical Group Pediatrics Hoffman Estates1786 Moon Lake Blvd Ste 201, Hoffman Estates, IL 60169 Directions (847) 884-7550
Workplace Solutions LLC19 E Schaumburg Rd, Schaumburg, IL 60194 Directions (847) 895-9800
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
"We have been going to Dr. Hasson for both our children since their birth. And now they are 19 and 16 years old. Dr. Hasson is the best doctor in Chicago area. His diagnosis and treatment plan is perfect and during some health crisis time he has been god sent for our family. We highly recommend Dr. Hasson."
- Pediatrics
- 41 years of experience
- English
- 1790864668
- UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / SCHOOL OF PUBLIC HEALTH
- Pediatrics
Dr. Hasson has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hasson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hasson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hasson works at
33 patients have reviewed Dr. Hasson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hasson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hasson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hasson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.