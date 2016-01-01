Dr. Albert Hakimian, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hakimian is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Albert Hakimian, MD
Overview
Dr. Albert Hakimian, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Beverly Hills, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES.
Dr. Hakimian works at
Locations
Albert Hakimian, MD8920 Wilshire Blvd Ste 430, Beverly Hills, CA 90211 Directions (310) 657-3748
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Albert Hakimian, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 43 years of experience
- English, Arabic
Education & Certifications
- GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hakimian has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hakimian accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hakimian has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hakimian works at
Dr. Hakimian speaks Arabic.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Hakimian. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hakimian.
