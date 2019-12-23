Overview

Dr. Albert Gutierrez, MD is a Pediatric Cardiology Specialist in Lafayette, LA. They specialize in Pediatric Cardiology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from CENTRAL UNIVERSITY OF ESTE (UCE) / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.



Dr. Gutierrez works at Pediatric Specialties, APMC in Lafayette, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Murmur, Sinus Tachycardia and Atrial Septal Defect along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.