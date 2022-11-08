Overview

Dr. Albert Graziosa, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Bronx, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY.



They frequently treat conditions like Glenoid Labrum Tear and Knee Sprain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.