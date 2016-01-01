Dr. Albert Gee, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gee is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Albert Gee, MD
Overview
Dr. Albert Gee, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Seattle, WA. They graduated from WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Harborview Medical Center and UW Medical Center - Montlake.
Dr. Gee works at
Locations
Sports Medicine Center at Husky Stadium3800 Montlake Blvd, Seattle, WA 98195 DirectionsMonday6:30am - 7:00pmTuesday6:30am - 7:00pmWednesday6:30am - 7:00pmThursday6:30am - 7:00pmFriday6:30am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 12:00pmSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Harborview Medical Center
- UW Medical Center - Montlake
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Albert Gee, MD
- Sports Medicine
- English
Education & Certifications
- WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY
- Orthopaedic Sports Medicine and Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gee has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Gee using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Gee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gee works at
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Gee. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gee.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gee, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gee appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.