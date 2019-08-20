Dr. Fuchs has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Albert Fuchs, MD
Overview
Dr. Albert Fuchs, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Beverly Hills, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT LOS ANGELES / CENTER FOR HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center.
Dr. Fuchs works at
Locations
Dorothy H. Lowe M.d. A Medical Corp.8500 Wilshire Blvd Ste 605, Beverly Hills, CA 90211 Directions (310) 652-1900
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Cedars - Sinai Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures.
Ratings & Reviews
I brag to friends about Dr. Albert Fuchs and the services he provides for his patients. He has been my doctor for close to 20 years and I cannot say enough good things about him. If all doctors were like Dr. Fuchs, the health insurance industry and health care would be much better than they are and a lot less screwed up.
About Dr. Albert Fuchs, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1013964386
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT LOS ANGELES / CENTER FOR HEALTH SCIENCES
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fuchs has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fuchs works at
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Fuchs. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fuchs.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fuchs, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fuchs appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.