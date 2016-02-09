See All Family Doctors in Tucson, AZ
Dr. Albert Fritz, DO

Family Medicine
5 (6)
Call for new patient details
40 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Albert Fritz, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Tucson, AZ. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from Philadelphia Coll Of Osteo Med and is affiliated with St. Mary's Hospital.

Dr. Fritz works at WEST AJO MEDICAL CENTER in Tucson, AZ.

Locations

  1. 1
    West Ajo Medical Center Ltd.
    101 W Ajo Way, Tucson, AZ 85713 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (520) 573-0993

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • St. Mary's Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Tuberculosis Screening
Worker's Compensation Evaluations
Skin Screenings
Tuberculosis Screening
Worker's Compensation Evaluations
Skin Screenings

Tuberculosis Screening Chevron Icon
Worker's Compensation Evaluations Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Antalgic Gait Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Benign Exertional Headache Chevron Icon
Benign Sex Headache Chevron Icon
Blood Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cervicogenic Headache Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Headache Chevron Icon
Classic Migraine Chevron Icon
Cluster Headache Chevron Icon
Common Migraine Chevron Icon
Complicated Migraine Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Drug Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Familial Hemiplegic Migraine Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Genetic Predisposition to Migraine With or Without Aura Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Headache-Free Migraine Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertension Headache Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Indigestion Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
McMurray's Test Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Menstrual Migraine Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Migraine, Hormone-Induced Chevron Icon
Migrainous Stupor Migraine Chevron Icon
Mild Headache Chevron Icon
Muscle Contraction Headache Chevron Icon
Myopathic Gait Chevron Icon
Oculomotor Migraine Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Patch Testing Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Headache Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation - Child and Adolescent Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Recurrent Headache Chevron Icon
Retinal Migraine Chevron Icon
Severe Headache Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
Tremor Hereditary Essential, 1 Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Vascular Headache Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Visual Migraine Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Weight Loss Management Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Albert Fritz, DO

    Specialties
    • Family Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 40 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1992894380
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • Tucson General Hospital
    Medical Education
    • Philadelphia Coll Of Osteo Med
    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.