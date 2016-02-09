Dr. Fritz has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Albert Fritz, DO
Overview
Dr. Albert Fritz, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Tucson, AZ. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from Philadelphia Coll Of Osteo Med and is affiliated with St. Mary's Hospital.
Dr. Fritz works at
Locations
West Ajo Medical Center Ltd.101 W Ajo Way, Tucson, AZ 85713 Directions (520) 573-0993
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Mary's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Fritz?
Dr. Albert Fritz is a true personal care doctor. He listens. In my opinion he doesn't just treat symptoms he finds the cause. Great doctor.
About Dr. Albert Fritz, DO
- Family Medicine
- 40 years of experience
- English
- 1992894380
Education & Certifications
- Tucson General Hospital
- Philadelphia Coll Of Osteo Med
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fritz accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fritz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Fritz. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fritz.
