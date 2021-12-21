Overview

Dr. Albert Franchi, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Stoneham, MA. They completed their fellowship with Boston City Hospital



They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Knee and Osteoarthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.