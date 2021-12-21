Dr. Albert Franchi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Franchi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Albert Franchi, MD
Overview
Dr. Albert Franchi, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Stoneham, MA. They completed their fellowship with Boston City Hospital
They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Knee and Osteoarthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
- 1 92 Montvale Ave, Stoneham, MA 02180 Directions (833) 467-7656
Hospital Affiliations
- Lawrence Memorial Hospital of Medford
- MelroseWakefield Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Franchi?
I went thru a full regimen of shots for knee arthritis - each week I gained more dexterity and less pain. Now I walk with more confidence and feel better each day. These treatments did not give instant results but if you can take it a week at a time, results do come.
About Dr. Albert Franchi, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English, Italian
- 1679536155
Education & Certifications
- Boston City Hospital
- Boston University Hospital
- New Jersey College Med
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Franchi has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Franchi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Franchi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Franchi has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Knee and Osteoarthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Franchi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Franchi speaks Italian.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Franchi. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Franchi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Franchi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Franchi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.