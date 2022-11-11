Overview

Dr. Albert Fox, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in North Dartmouth, MA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Center Of Connecticut / School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Charlton Memorial Hospital and Saint Luke's Hospital Of New Bedford.



Dr. Fox works at Southcoast Health Ear, Nose & Throat in North Dartmouth, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Tonsillitis, Ear Ache and Postnasal Drip along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.