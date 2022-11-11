Dr. Albert Fox, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fox is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Albert Fox, MD
Overview
Dr. Albert Fox, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in North Dartmouth, MA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Center Of Connecticut / School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Charlton Memorial Hospital and Saint Luke's Hospital Of New Bedford.
Locations
Southcoast Health Ear, Nose & Throat299 Faunce Corner Rd # 2, North Dartmouth, MA 02747 Directions (508) 973-1350
Hospital Affiliations
- Charlton Memorial Hospital
- Saint Luke's Hospital Of New Bedford
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Bakery & Confectionary Union Plan
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- Fallon Community Health Plan
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Neighborhood Health Plan
- Network Health
- Tufts Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I've been to some of the worst doctors over the years, and Dr. Fox is the most caring, kind, meticulous, and intelligent doctor I've ever visited; other doctors I've had to endure absolutely pale in comparison. He deeply cares about the well-being of his patients; attention to details is a priority, and he provides that not only on day one, but also in his follow-ups, calls, and in his beside manner. He is a gentleman, and a stellar practitioner. His staff is wonderful, and the office is immaculately clean. If you want the best of care, book an appointment with him. I will go to him for as long as he is working.
About Dr. Albert Fox, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 26 years of experience
- English, Portuguese
- 1487688149
Education & Certifications
- University MO
- SUNY Upstate Med University
- Center Of Connecticut / School Of Medicine
- Yale University
- Otolaryngology, Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery and Plastic Surgery & Facial Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fox has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fox accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fox has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fox has seen patients for Tonsillitis, Ear Ache and Postnasal Drip, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fox on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Fox speaks Portuguese.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Fox. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fox.
