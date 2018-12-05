Overview

Dr. Albert Folgueras, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Catonsville, MD. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from TULANE UNIVERSITY OF LOUISIANA and is affiliated with Ascension Saint Agnes Hospital.



Dr. Folgueras works at Miguel A Heredia MD PA in Catonsville, MD with other offices in York, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Gait Abnormality along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.