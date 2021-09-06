Overview

Dr. Albert Ferrara, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in East Meadow, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Ny Coll Of Osteo Med Ny Inst Of Tech Old Westbury and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.



Dr. Ferrara works at Albert J. Ferrara in East Meadow, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.