Offers telehealth
Dr. Albert Fedalei, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Greenville, SC. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from University of Maryland School Medicine and is affiliated with Prisma Health Greenville Memorial Hospital.
Gastroenterology & Liver Center890 W Faris Rd Ste 100, Greenville, SC 29605 Directions (864) 455-2888Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
- Prisma Health Greenville Memorial Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
I love Dr. Fredalei he is a Great Doctor and he cares for his patients. I’ve been seeing him for awhile now and I have no complaints.
- Gastroenterology
- 34 years of experience
- English
- Brooke Army Med Ctr
- Tripler Army Medical Center
- University of Maryland School Medicine
Dr. Fedalei has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fedalei accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fedalei has seen patients for Hernia, Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) and Gastritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fedalei on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Fedalei. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fedalei.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fedalei, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fedalei appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.