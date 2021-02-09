Dr. Albert Esposito, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Esposito is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Albert Esposito, DPM
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Albert Esposito, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Patchogue, NY. They specialize in Podiatry, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from New York College of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Long Island Community Hospital.
Dr. Esposito works at
Locations
-
1
Albert C Esposito DPM31 Oak St Ste 8, Patchogue, NY 11772 Directions (631) 475-0804
Hospital Affiliations
- Long Island Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- Keystone Health Plan East
- MagnaCare
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
- Vista Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Esposito?
Dr Esposito as a wonderful kind compassionate doctor, takes great attention to detail and he’s very patient with his patients
About Dr. Albert Esposito, DPM
- Podiatry
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1780794081
Education & Certifications
- New York College Of Podiatric Medicine Associated Hospitals
- New York College of Podiatric Medicine
- Gordon College
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Esposito has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Esposito accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Esposito has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Esposito works at
Dr. Esposito has seen patients for Plantar Fasciitis and Heel Spur, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Esposito on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Esposito. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Esposito.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Esposito, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Esposito appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.