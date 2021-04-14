Overview

Dr. Albert Empedrad, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Hamilton, NJ. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from University Of The Philippines College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Hamilton.



Dr. Empedrad works at Mercer Endocrine Care LLC in Hamilton, NJ with other offices in Trenton, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Diabetic Ketoacidosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.