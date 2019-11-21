Dr. Albert Ellender, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ellender is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Albert Ellender, DDS
Overview
Dr. Albert Ellender, DDS is an Orthodontics & Dentofacial Orthopedics Practitioner in Houma, LA. They specialize in Orthodontics & Dentofacial Orthopedics, has 46 years of experience. They graduated from Louisiana State University School Of Dentistry|University of Louisville / School of Dentistry.
Dr. Ellender works at
Locations
Houma Office102 Ramey Rd, Houma, LA 70360 Directions (985) 283-7704
Ellender Office101 E 59th St, Cut Off, LA 70345 Directions (985) 283-7703
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
When I was younger Dr. Ellender gave me braces and straightened my teeth. He was always so personable and always laughing and joking and cutting up in the office and as a kid it's nice to see a doctor who is always so happy, because getting braces could be a scary thing, but he makes you laugh and makes sure your comfortable the entire time.
About Dr. Albert Ellender, DDS
- Orthodontics & Dentofacial Orthopedics
- 46 years of experience
- English
- 1851530315
Education & Certifications
- Louisiana State University School Of Dentistry|University of Louisville / School of Dentistry

186 patients have reviewed Dr. Ellender. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0.
