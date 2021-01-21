Dr. Albert Edwards, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Edwards is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Albert Edwards, MD
Dr. Albert Edwards, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Douglasville, GA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad Autonoma De Guadalajara, Facultad De Medicina and is affiliated with Wellstar Cobb Hospital, Wellstar Douglas Hospital and Wellstar Paulding Hospital.
Locations
Albert Edwards9280 Highway 5 Ste D, Douglasville, GA 30134 Directions (770) 328-6398Monday9:30am - 4:00pmThursday9:30am - 4:30pmFriday9:30am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Wellstar Cobb Hospital
- Wellstar Douglas Hospital
- Wellstar Paulding Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
Dr. Edwards always takes time with his patients. I feel like his patient! Not a number moving on to the next patient. When I leave I've had a doctor's appointment and feel confident in the treatment to my wellness. His staff is very professional and comforting.
About Dr. Albert Edwards, MD
- Family Medicine
- 41 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- The Medical Center, Beaver, Pa
- Universidad Autonoma De Guadalajara, Facultad De Medicina
- University of South Alabama
Dr. Edwards has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Edwards accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Edwards has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Edwards speaks Spanish.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Edwards. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Edwards.
