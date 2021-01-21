Overview

Dr. Albert Edwards, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Douglasville, GA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad Autonoma De Guadalajara, Facultad De Medicina and is affiliated with Wellstar Cobb Hospital, Wellstar Douglas Hospital and Wellstar Paulding Hospital.



Dr. Edwards works at Bethesda Medical Group, LLC in Douglasville, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.