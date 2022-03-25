Dr. Albert Edwards, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Edwards is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Albert Edwards, MD
Overview
Dr. Albert Edwards, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Eugene, OR. They completed their fellowship with Oregon Health And Science University
Dr. Edwards works at
Locations
-
1
Verum Research LLC1011 Valley River Way Ste 110, Eugene, OR 97401 Directions (541) 762-2763
-
2
Oregon Retina1550 Oak St Ste 4, Eugene, OR 97401 Directions (541) 762-2763Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Sacred Heart Medical Center at RiverBend
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Choice Health
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Health Net
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- LifeWise
- Medicaid
- Medico
- ODS Health Plan
- PacificSource
- Providence Health Plans
- Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Edwards treated me for macular hole repair, vitrectomy, and cataracts. I vision is orders of magnitude better than before. He is well credentialed and an exemplary technician. I would highly recommend him.
About Dr. Albert Edwards, MD
- Ophthalmology
- English
- 1215930763
Education & Certifications
- Oregon Health And Science University
- University Of Illinois
- Baylor College Of Med
- University of Houston / University Park
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Edwards has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Edwards accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Edwards has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Edwards has seen patients for Macular Edema, Visual Field Defects and Retinal Vein Occlusion, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Edwards on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
42 patients have reviewed Dr. Edwards. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Edwards.
