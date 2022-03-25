See All Ophthalmologists in Eugene, OR
Dr. Albert Edwards, MD

Ophthalmology
4.5 (42)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Albert Edwards, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Eugene, OR. They completed their fellowship with Oregon Health And Science University

Dr. Edwards works at Sterling Vision in Eugene, OR. They frequently treat conditions like Macular Edema, Visual Field Defects and Retinal Vein Occlusion along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Verum Research LLC
    1011 Valley River Way Ste 110, Eugene, OR 97401 (541) 762-2763
    Oregon Retina
    1550 Oak St Ste 4, Eugene, OR 97401 (541) 762-2763
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

  Sacred Heart Medical Center at RiverBend

Macular Edema
Visual Field Defects
Retinal Vein Occlusion
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • First Choice Health
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Health Net
    • HealthSmart
    • Humana
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • LifeWise
    • Medicaid
    • Medico
    • ODS Health Plan
    • PacificSource
    • Providence Health Plans
    • Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellPoint

    Mar 25, 2022
    Dr. Edwards treated me for macular hole repair, vitrectomy, and cataracts. I vision is orders of magnitude better than before. He is well credentialed and an exemplary technician. I would highly recommend him.
    Karen Hedemark — Mar 25, 2022
    English
    1215930763
    Oregon Health And Science University
    University Of Illinois
    Baylor College Of Med
    University of Houston / University Park
