Dr. Dunn has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Albert Dunn, DO
Overview
Dr. Albert Dunn, DO is a Pain Management Specialist in Chardon, OH.
Dr. Dunn works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Precision Orthopaedic Specialties150 7th Ave Ste 200, Chardon, OH 44024 Directions (440) 285-4999Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
2
Precision Orthopaedic Specialties15389 W High St, Middlefield, OH 44062 Directions (440) 632-0279Wednesday9:00am -Thursday9:00am - 5:00pm
-
3
Precision Orthopaedic Specialties25501 Chagrin Blvd Ste 200, Beachwood, OH 44122 Directions (440) 285-4999
Hospital Affiliations
- Lake Health Beachwood Medical Center
- TriPoint Medical Center
- UH Geauga Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Dunn?
Dr. Dunn was AMAZING!! We were able to get straight to the problem and come up with a game plan for now and going into the future. He listened to all concerns and took the time to answer each concern fully. If your looking for a Sensational Dr. this is the one.
About Dr. Albert Dunn, DO
- Pain Management
- English
- 1467615047
Education & Certifications
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dunn accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dunn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dunn works at
Dr. Dunn has seen patients for Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Hip and Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dunn on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
89 patients have reviewed Dr. Dunn. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dunn.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dunn, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dunn appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.