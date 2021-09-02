Overview

Dr. Albert Diaz-Ordaz, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Orchard Park, NY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY LA SALLE / MEXICAN SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital Of Buffalo and Sisters Of Charity Hospital.



Dr. Diaz-Ordaz works at Southtown Surgical Associates in Orchard Park, NY with other offices in Buffalo, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Hernia, Diverticulitis, Intestinal, Diverticulosis and Intestinal along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.