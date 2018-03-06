Overview

Dr. Albert Dekker, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Mission Hills, CA. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Medical Oncology. They graduated from Vinnica State Medical University and is affiliated with Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital, Northridge Hospital Medical Center, Providence Holy Cross Medical Center and Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center.



Dr. Dekker works at Facey Medical Group in Mission Hills, CA with other offices in Valencia, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Lung Cancer and Anemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.