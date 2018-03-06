Dr. Albert Dekker, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dekker is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Albert Dekker, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Albert Dekker, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Mission Hills, CA. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Medical Oncology. They graduated from Vinnica State Medical University and is affiliated with Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital, Northridge Hospital Medical Center, Providence Holy Cross Medical Center and Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center.
Dr. Dekker works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Facey Medical Group11333 Sepulveda Blvd, Mission Hills, CA 91345 Directions (818) 869-7249
-
2
Facey Medical Group26357 McBean Pkwy Ste 205, Valencia, CA 91355 Directions (661) 222-2679
Hospital Affiliations
- Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital
- Northridge Hospital Medical Center
- Providence Holy Cross Medical Center
- Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Dental Network of America
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net of California
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Dekker?
Very thorough & very personable ... listens! Has been both my hematologist & my oncologist for several years - answers my questions - I would recommend
About Dr. Albert Dekker, MD
- Medical Oncology
- 27 years of experience
- English, Russian and Ukrainian
- 1578553590
Education & Certifications
- University of Texas
- Saint Luke's Hospital
- Vinnica State Medical University
- Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dekker has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dekker accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dekker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dekker works at
Dr. Dekker has seen patients for Lung Cancer and Anemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dekker on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Dekker speaks Russian and Ukrainian.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Dekker. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dekker.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dekker, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dekker appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.